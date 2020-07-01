Major healthcare company bringing thousands of jobs to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - City leaders and N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday healthcare giant Centene will be bringing thousands of jobs to Charlotte.
According to Gov. Cooper, the company choosing Charlotte marks the largest job creating opportunity in the state’s current incentives program, bringing at least 3,200 jobs to the University City area. The company hopes to eventually open up 6,000 jobs total.
“With the option to choose anywhere to expand their company, Centene chose to invest more than $1 billion in Charlotte,” Cooper said.
The virtual announcement was made at 11:30 a.m. by Cooper, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Centene CEO Michael Neidorff on the GovChannel and on the city’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Experts have said that over the next 39 years, the project will lift N.C.‘s overall economy by $29.5 billion, increase revenues to the state treasury, and have high-paying jobs - expecting to average about $100,000 a year.
“We intend to be a strong partner in this community,” Neidorff said. “This is not a point in time, it’s a process that’s just beginning.”
Centene will be investing $1.3 billion to bring the jobs to Charlotte. The move will include a 1 million square foot, six-building in a single business park. They are hoping to break ground in August.
The City of Charlotte made the announcement along with Mecklenburg County, North Carolina Department of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
There is no word on when hiring will begin for the newly-announced jobs.
