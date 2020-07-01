N.C. Gov. Cooper to visit Charlotte for dedication ceremony of major healthcare company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will be in Charlotte Monday morning to deliver remarks at a dedication ceremony for a major healthcare company that is expected to bring in thousands of jobs.

Healthcare giant Centene is bringing its new East Coast headquarters to Charlotte.

Cooper is speaking at the ceremony nearly a year after he announced Centene was coming to the Queen City.

The governor said last year that the company choosing Charlotte marks the largest job-creating opportunity in the state’s current incentives program, bringing at least 3,200 jobs to the University City area. The company hopes to eventually open up 6,000 jobs total.

Experts have said that over the next 39 years, the project will lift N.C.‘s overall economy by $29.5 billion, increase revenues to the state treasury, and have high-paying jobs - expecting to average about $100,000 a year.

Centene is investing $1.3 billion to bring the jobs to Charlotte. It will operate out of a one million square foot, six-building in a single business park.

For more information on Centene, and job opportunities, visit this website.

