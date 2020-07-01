Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

N.C. Gov. Cooper to visit Charlotte for dedication ceremony of major healthcare company

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will be in Charlotte Monday morning to deliver remarks at a dedication ceremony for a major healthcare company that is expected to bring in thousands of jobs.

Healthcare giant Centene is bringing its new East Coast headquarters to Charlotte.

Major healthcare company bringing thousands of jobs to Charlotte

Cooper is speaking at the ceremony nearly a year after he announced Centene was coming to the Queen City.

The governor said last year that the company choosing Charlotte marks the largest job-creating opportunity in the state’s current incentives program, bringing at least 3,200 jobs to the University City area. The company hopes to eventually open up 6,000 jobs total.

Experts have said that over the next 39 years, the project will lift N.C.‘s overall economy by $29.5 billion, increase revenues to the state treasury, and have high-paying jobs - expecting to average about $100,000 a year.

Centene is investing $1.3 billion to bring the jobs to Charlotte. It will operate out of a one million square foot, six-building in a single business park.

For more information on Centene, and job opportunities, visit this website.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a House Fire on Motts Creek Road on Saturday.
Crews respond to house fire in New Hanover County
William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Chef Robert Irvine speaks with GLOW Academy students at the fundraiser Friday.
GLOW Academy fundraiser with celebrity chef attracts $1 million donation
Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Over 1,500 without power in Wilmington
Raven Saniyah Daniels was last seen Thursday
UPDATE: Missing NHC teen found safe

Latest News

School Update for June 21, 2021
School Closures and Delays: Monday, June 21
Crews pull car from Davis Canal Sunday
Crews pull car from Davis Canal in Oak Island
William Dean Hewett is wanted for murder in Pender County
Man wanted for murder in Pender County
Everybody knows what it's like to get stuck in traffic in Wilmington. What you probably don't...
Over 1,500 without power in Wilmington