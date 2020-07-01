First Alert Forecast: seasonable heat and storms to open July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Good to see you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast on this Wednesday, July 1, after a soggy first half of 2020 across the Cape Fear Region. Wilmington, for example, has had 11.11 inches of rain since January 1, enough for an impressive year-to-date surplus of 11.98 inches.
A drier pattern would be helpful as we near the heart of Hurricane Season, but summer downpour patterns can be difficult to squash. Case-in-point, chances for showers and storms will stay above zero in the coming days: including 40% for Wednesday and Thursday, 20% for Friday, and 30% for Independence Day and Sunday.
Seasonably hot temperatures, a low to moderate rip current risk, and, mercifully, zero tropical storm threats round-out the forecast for this first week of July. Catch the numbers for Wilmington right here. And remember: for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose, simply tap into your WECT Weather App!
