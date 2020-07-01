First Alert Forecast: few storms Thursday, hotter and drier by the holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Wednesday and welcome to July! It’s been a soggy first half of 2020 across the Cape Fear Region. Wilmington, for example, has had 11.11 inches of rain since June 1, and overall an impressive year-to-date amount of 36.06 inches.
A drier pattern would be helpful as we near the heart of Hurricane Season, but summer downpour patterns can be difficult to squash. Case-in-point, chances for showers and storms will stay above zero in the coming days: including 30-40% for Thursday, 20% for Friday and Independence Day Saturday and 30% Sunday.
Between pop-up storms, heat will hover as highs climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Add in the muggy humidity and heat index values will approach the triple digits. The heat may inspire you to take a trip to the beach - if so, use caution in the water! The rip current risk will be low to moderate for east and south facing beaches.
Seasonably hot temperatures, pop-up storms, and, mercifully, zero tropical storm threats round-out the forecast for this first week of July. Catch the numbers for Wilmington right here. And remember: for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose, simply tap into your WECT Weather App!
