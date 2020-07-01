DOT launches safety campaign to prevent child deaths in hot cars: Park. Look. Lock

WASHINGTON D.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation launched a public safety campaign July 1 to address child heatstroke deaths in hot cars across the country.
Park. Look. Lock. That’s the message being broadcast in a $3 million information campaign starting Wednesday, which is National Heatstroke Awareness Day.
“As we enter the hot summer months, the Department is launching a $3 million information campaign to remind drivers to never leave children unattended in cars and to lock their cars to prevent neighborhood children from entering the heated car,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Chao.
Radio ads will air nationwide and a digital campaign will target the 18 states with the highest number of deaths from child heatstroke.
North Carolina ranks among the top ten for fatalities from child heatstroke since numbers were first tracked and recorded in 1998.
All these deaths could have been prevented by following these guidelines:
- Never leave a child in a vehicle, not even for a minute.
- Teach children vehicles are not a place to play.
- Keep vehicles locked when not in use.
- Call 911 if you see a child alone in a vehicle and get help immediately.
Nationally, an average of 39 children die from heatstroke in a hot car each year; so far this year, six confirmed deaths have been recorded.
A total of 855 children have died this way since 1998; research indicates that in more than half of these fatalities, the child was forgotten by a parent or caregiver.
