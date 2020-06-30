VIDEO: Hundreds of starfish seen covering Grand Strand beaches

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – What appears to be hundreds of starfish have been spotted on Grand Strand beaches in recent days.
Viewer Sharon Deveney got video of several starfish in the area of Cypress Drive in Garden City. She said she’s been seeing them on the shoreline at low tide and in the water during the tide.
An expert from Ripley Aquarium’s husbandry department says the starfish appearing like this has to do with their feeding patterns.
He said its likely the the starfish followed their prey, things like barnacles and clams, into the inter-tidal zone.
He says the starfish also have the ability to walk back out to the water when they’ve been exposed for too long.
One beachgoer found the starfish visit particularly exciting.
“When I grow up, I would like to be a marine biologist so I can study sea stars, cuddlefish, squid and octopus,” said Kelsie Lynch, who’s visiting from West Virginia.
The starfish are just the latest marine wildlife to be spotted on the Grand Strand’s shores as of late.
Last month, a number of Portuguese Man O’ War jellyfish and blue buttons were seen on the beach.
