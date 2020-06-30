U.S. Attorney: 23 arrested, 3 at large in connection to drug trafficking operation in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The U.S. Attorney, along with federal, state and local law enforcement announced arrests in a major drug trafficking operation in Horry County.
The arrests mark the first in Operation Broken Branch, which targets violent crime in Myrtle Beach and throughout Horry County.
The case was investigated by several agencies including the FBI, SLED, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police Department.
United States Attorney Peter McCoy Jr. said authorities arrested 23 suspects Tuesday morning who are connected to a drug trafficking organization that operates out of the Cedar Branch area in Horry County. McCoy added that three suspects are still on the run.
Authorities are searching for Tyshon Lamont Clifton, 20, of Loris, Bradley Christopher Griffin Jr., 34, of Longwood, North Carolina and Timothy Mondale Long, 38, of Loris.
The affidavit states that the drug trafficking organization was “involved in the distribution of heroin, cocaine, cocaine base, fentanyl and opioid pills.” It adds that the organization had several sources of supply, mid-level distributors and street-level distributors and facilitators.
Court documents show that agents and investigators working the case used several techniques to gather evidence which included court-ordered wiretaps on five target telephones, search warrants of certain Facebook accounts and controlled drug purchases.
Read the full affidavit below:
Agents said during the course of the investigation, not only did they seize a substantial amount of drugs, but they also seized more than a dozen firearms, bulk ammunition and more than $180,000 in suspected drug money.
“Pandemic or not, there is no safe harbor for criminals in South Carolina,” said McCoy. “I want to commend the exceptional efforts of the law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way for this morning’s operation. With today’s arrests, in the last six weeks alone this office has charged more than 50 individuals for major drug trafficking crimes or serious firearms offenses. We can only do this work through close relationships with our federal, state, and local partners. Arrests like these help take down entire criminal organizations, allowing us to protect the people of South Carolina and help ensure they have safe neighborhoods to call home.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said initial appearances for the suspects will take place over the next two days, and will be done via teleconference with a federal judge at the federal courthouse in Florence. The hearings are expected to start around 10 a.m.
The following suspects were arrested and charged in connection to their alleged roles in the drug trafficking organization:
- DARRELL LAMONT JACKSON, 46, of Myrtle Beach, is charged in the conspiracy with five kilograms or more of cocaine.
- MARK TYREISE JACKSON, a/k/a “Ty,” 24, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine.
- TERAINE LAVANCE GREEN, a/k/a “Juice,” 28, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine.
- WINFERD JUNIOR SHERMAN, a/k/a “Dunk,” 22, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine base and a quantity of heroin.
- TREMAYNE TYRONE GREEN, a/k/a “Plies,” a/k/a “P,” 24, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl.
- PHILLIP JAMAL JOHNSON, a/k/a “Foo,” 28, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. He is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- ANTRA TRUMAINE GORE, a/k/a “Priest,” 37, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. He is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited individual.
- ANGELO TARAY JACKSON, a/k/a “Che Che,” 23, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine.
- ANTHONY LAMONT NEALEY, a/k/a “Esse,” 40, of Longs, is charged in the conspiracy with 28 grams or more of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine.
- JAMES GOMILOUS RIGGINS, a/k/a “Scooby,” 43, of Tabor City, North Carolina, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine.
- LATEICE LANEICE GRIFFIN, a/k/a “Teice,” a/k/a “Thugbunny1120,” 28, of Longwood, North Carolina, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine.
- LEON DALE GREEN, a/k/a “Young,” 31, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine and a quantity of heroin.
- TEONTRIC SAQIWINA JACKSON, a/k/a “T,” 28, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with 28 grams or more of cocaine base, 100 grams or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of fentanyl. He is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- JAMES MYERS, III, a/k/a “Brix,” 31, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of fentanyl, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of oxycodone. He is also charged with unlawful possession of firearm by a prohibited individual, which carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
- DEVANTE JAQUAN SQUIRES, a/k/a “Buddy Ro,” 25, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine.
- SHAQUAN TAEREEK HEMINGWAY, a/k/a “Obe,” 22, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine.
- TYRUSS KENDREZ HEMINGWAY, a/k/a “OT,” a/k/a “Macc,” 19, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine.
- ALFREDO GORE, a/k/a “AG,” 41, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with 100 grams or more of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine.
- MONTEL LASAUL HYPPOLITE, a/k/a “Pooh,” 21, of Conway, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine.
- BILLIE LEE GREEN, a/k/a “Old School,” 59, of Longs, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine.
- BYRON JAMES JACKSON, a/k/a “B,” 27, of Loris, is charged in the conspiracy with 100 grams or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, and a quantity of cocaine base.
- ROBERT JERMAINE ATTAWAY, a/k/a “Ant,” 26, of Myrtle Beach, is charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin.
- CARL LEE GREEN, 43, of Longs, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine, 28 grams of cocaine base, and a quantity of heroin.
