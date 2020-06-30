U.S. Attorney: 23 arrested, 3 at large in connection to drug trafficking operation in Horry County

“Pandemic or not, there is no safe harbor for criminals in South Carolina,” said McCoy. “I want to commend the exceptional efforts of the law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way for this morning’s operation. With today’s arrests, in the last six weeks alone this office has charged more than 50 individuals for major drug trafficking crimes or serious firearms offenses. We can only do this work through close relationships with our federal, state, and local partners. Arrests like these help take down entire criminal organizations, allowing us to protect the people of South Carolina and help ensure they have safe neighborhoods to call home.”