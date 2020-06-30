Suspect in fatal DWI hit-and-run now charged with second-degree murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County man is now charged with murder after he allegedly hit and killed a woman with his truck while intoxicated last week.
According to online jail records, Austin Taylor Hall, 30, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday in connection with the death of Jannon Gail Rogers on Monday, June 22.
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to Hillside Road off Carolina Beach Road around 10:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.
Troopers say they found Rogers’ body lying in the roadway. She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Highway Patrol says the evidence at the scene led troopers to the suspect vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, and Hall, the alleged driver.
Hall was initially charged with driving while impaired, hit-and-run serious injury/death, death by motor vehicle, and reckless driving wanton disregard.
His bond was increased from $150,000 to $650,000, jail records indicate.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.