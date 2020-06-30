State officials want you to avoid Masonboro Island this Fourth of July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Due to COVID-19 concerns, state officials are hoping people avoid celebrating on Masonobro Island this July Fourth.
“Visitor safety is always our greatest concern during the July Fourth holiday at Masonboro Island, particularly during the continued community spread of COVID-19,” said Braxton Davis, director of the N.C. Division of Coastal Management.
Every Fourth of July, hundreds of people flock to the nature preserve as part of their Independence Day celebrations.
While state officials would rather people avoid the island altogether, if you plan to go, they encourage social distancing and to wear face coverings.
“This year we encourage visitors to consider celebrating the holiday with family and friends at alternate locations instead of this historically crowded site to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Davis said. “I encourage anyone who does visit to adhere to the current 25-person limit for outdoor gatherings and to protect family and friends by wearing a face covering.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.