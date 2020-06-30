Southport-Fort Fisher ferry work could be complete next month

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Work on the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry could be coming to an end in a matter of weeks.
A $3 million project to install a new ramp system at the terminals began in January, but was slowed at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it will be at least mid-July before contractors finish with the work on both sides of the route. The new ramps are expected to let the ferry run smoother and be less prone to failure.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.