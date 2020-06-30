Police: Man shot at N.C. restaurant after argument related to face masks

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot outside of a restaurant after an argument that was at least partly about Governor Roy Cooper’s face covering requirement, according to the Forest City Police.
The incident happened in the early evening hours of June 27 outside of the Chili’s restaurant on Sparks Crossing in Forest City, according to Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy.
LeRoy said a verbal argument between two people started inside of the restaurant. He said at least part of the argument was about compliance of the governor’s face covering requirement.
The police chief said restaurant management asked the people who were arguing to leave the restaurant. The chief said the argument escalated outside of the restaurant and a man was shot. He said the injured man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the shooting. No charges have been filed against anyone involved in the situation, police say.
