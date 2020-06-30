New Hanover County COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After two weeks of the highest rates of daily case increases, the cumulative number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported by Public Health as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 is 1,018.
Since the county last reported yesterday, 67 new cases have been confirmed.
“While an increase in testing availability can be attributed to finding more cases already out there, the rise in cases is also due to the increased activity in the community, people traveling from other areas of the state and country, and social gatherings taking place more often than before,” said Public Health Preparedness Coordinator Lisa Brown.
To date, 163 NHC individuals have recovered, and five have died from the virus.
New Hanover County COVID-19 statistics can be viewed here.
Of the cases reported in NHC, 77 percent are under the age of 50.
“This increase of cases among younger people, under the age of 50, in our community shows that the virus can impact any of us—no matter our age or health condition,” said Public Health Assistant Director Carla Turner.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center has also released hospitalization data from the seven-county region served by the hospital (not just NHC residents), which includes the number of patients that have been hospitalized, discharged, or who have died from COVID-19.
The New Hanover Regional Medical Center COVID-19 dashboard can be viewed here.
