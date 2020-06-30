First Alert Forecast: active storm pattern trending a bit more settled through the 4th

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thank you for checking into your First Alert Forecast! This forecast period features neither large-scale flooding rain systems nor tropical systems in the Cape Fear region. Weaker systems, however, will have plenty of summer humidity and warmth with which to convert to pop-up showers and drenching storms at times.
Tuesday, for example, carries a healthy shower and storm chance of 50% - weighted primarily but not exclusively in the midday and afternoon hours. Rain chances aside, you may expect partly to variably cloudy skies and temperatures mainly reaching the upper 80s for highs. Of course, a few locations might sneak to the lower 90s and, given humidity, heat index values are almost certainly going to peak in the 90s.
Your extended forecast has daily high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s and low to medium pop-up storm chances; Independence Day Saturday is right in that mix. Catch the seven-day numbers for Wilmington right here. Or, take your forecast out to a full ten days for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App! And thanks as always for trusting your First Alert Weather Team.
