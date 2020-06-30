Court expected to consider whether to release audio of racist conversations among officers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Legal counsel for the city of Wilmington plan to file a request in New Hanover County Superior Court Tuesday to have a judge review and consider whether racist conversations among officers should be released to the public.
The conversations, which were recorded on an in-car camera of a patrol car, were the basis for the terminations of Officer James Gilmore, Cpl. Jesse Moore II, and Officer Kevin Piner last week. A review of the footage showed two conversations between Piner and Gilmore, and Piner and Moore that contained “disrespectful language, hate-filled speech, and referring to black people as the ‘n-word.’”
The city released written portions of the conversations last week, but not the audio or video.
The court is expected to set a hearing date to consider this request.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.