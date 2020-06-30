Brunswick County man charged with attempted murder in weekend shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Ash man is behind bars on attempted murder and assault charges following a shooting over the weekend.
According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Beach Drive in the Calabash area on Saturday, June 27.
Arrest warrants state that Eugene Sherrod Hill, 33, used a firearm to injure and “attempt to kill” the male victim. No other details about the alleged incident, including the victim’s condition, were immediately available.
Hill was taken into custody on Monday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.
