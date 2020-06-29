YMCA to open second City pool and offer free swim lessons

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following the recent opening of the Robert Strange pool, the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina and the City of Wilmington are opening Legion Stadium pool Wednesday, July 1.
The City pools are open to the community by call-in reservations only and swimmers will be subject to a safety screening before entering.
Both pools are open for family swimming, lap swimming, deep water jogging, and deep-water aerobics classes 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. The Northside pool is undergoing major renovations and will reopen soon.
Admission is $2/adult and $1/child and reservations can be made on the day of swim.
Saturday mornings during the month of July, the YMCA will also be offering a modified version of its Swim for Life program.
Swim for Life is a free program that provides pool, beach and boat safety and swim lessons for children aged five and up and adults to help prevent drownings in the area.
A Float for Life program will also be available for preschoolers ages three to four; registration opens Monday, June 29.
Call (910) 251-9622 for more information or visit YMCA Swim for Life to register online.
All pool users will be required to wear face masks when entering the facility and will be asked to wash their hands and rinse off on the pool deck before entering the water. Showers will not be open.
All commonly touched surfaces will be cleaned between groups of swimmers.
Legion Stadium Pool Reservations: (910) 899-7348
Robert Strange Pool Reservations: (910) 899-7332
