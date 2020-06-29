Weekly drive-in movie series kicks off at UNCW in July

By WECT Staff | June 29, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 5:16 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNC Wilmington on Monday announced a new “curbside cinema” experience coming this July.

Each Friday from July 10 to 31, “Cucalorus at Kenan: Curbside Cinema” will bring a family-friendly feature film to the parking lot of Kenan Auditorium.

The selections, curated by Cucalorus director Dan Rawley and StarNews arts and entertainment editor John Staton, are a mix of classics and blockbusters, with a few made in Wilmington. As the event host site, UNCW is overseeing most of the logistics, including sound and projection.

The schedule is as follows:

  • July 10: “Iron Man 3″
  • July 17: “Coco”
  • July 24: “Miss Juneteenth”
  • July 31: “The Karate Kid” (1984 version)

The screenings begin at 8:30 p.m. (parking begins at 7 p.m.). Tickets are $28 per carload (plus tax and online fee) and will be available online beginning July 1.

Visit www.uncw.edu/arts/curbsidecinema for additional details and safety guidelines for the showings.

