WECT to air 30-minute special on Chief Donny Williams: Rising through the Ranks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In his first local one-on-one interview since being named Wilmington’s new police chief, Donny Williams talks openly and candidly in an exclusive interview with WECT.
On Monday, July 6 at 5 p.m., WECT will air Chief Donny Williams: Rising through the Ranks, a 30-minute special.
In the interview, Chief Williams talks with WECT’s Frances Weller about wanting to become a police officer since he was a little boy. He also talks about firing three veteran police officers caught having a racist conversation on a patrol car camera.
During the interview, Chief Williams, who worked with the three officers for over 20 years, says he never saw any signs they were capable of making such racists remarks.
Chief Williams: “No I did not—none whatsoever. And not just me. We have a lot of officers both white and black who had no clue. None, whatsoever. And you can still see it on their faces as they are still walking around this building afterwards.”
Frances Weller: “Are you concerned now there are others (racists) on the force?
Chief Williams: “Yes. I’m always concerned because there’s no way that you can look into a person’s heart. So unless I have a microscope that can look into their heart, yes I’m concerned but not just in law enforcement—the medical profession, truck driving, the airline industry. This is not exclusive to law enforcement.”
Chief Williams says he will meet individually with each employee of the Wilmington Police Department in July, which includes over 300 officers as well as civilian employees.
Chief Donny Williams: Rising through the Ranks airs Monday, July 6 at 5 p.m. on WECT.
