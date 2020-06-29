Wave Transit postpones fare reinstatement to a later date

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit has backtracked on its intention to reinstate fixed route bus fares and reopen its transfer facilities; both have been postponed to a later, unspecified date.
Earlier this year, Wave Transit suspended fixed route bus fares to accommodate rear door entries and closed both transfer stations to minimize the risk of contraction and spread of COVID-19.
Forden Station and Padget Station were expected to reopen July 6 in conjunction with fare reinstatement.
Wave’s change of position follows updates from state and local leadership that extended Phase 2 another three weeks.
Further updates will be provided when available.
