UNCW announces that controversial professor Mike Adams to retire on Aug. 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington on Monday announced that controversial professor Mike Adams will retire on Aug. 1.
According to a statement posted on the university’s Facebook page, the decision comes after Adams, in light of public attention generated by comments he made on his social media accounts, had a meeting with Chancellor Jose Sartarelli.
“We will have no further comment on this matter at this time, but we plan to share an update later this week regarding how we hope to move forward as a university community,” according to the statement.
Adams, who is a sociology and criminology professor and works as a columnist for The Daily Wire and Town Hall, has made national headlines before for his polarizing statements involving race, gender, and sexual orientation, but his comments on the COVID-19 shut down in North Carolina and violent protests over George Floyd’s death outraged many and amplified calls for his ouster.
In a May 29 Twitter post, Adams wrote, “This evening, I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go!”
Many saw the use of the racially insensitive slave master term as offensive and demanded that he be fired by the university.
Adams previously defended his post to WECT, saying the slave master analogy he was making had to do with the Governor’s oppression during the shutdown, not race.
Adams’ posts also has gotten the attention of Hollywood celebrities with ties to the Port City who say Adams should not be teaching and asked their fans to boycott UNCW. Additionally, 270 criminology professors and graduate students from across the country called for Mike Adams’ firing.
While UNCW has expressed regret over Adams’ comments over the years, he has not been disciplined.
In a prior statement about Adams’ Twitter posts, a UNCW spokesperson said:
“Hateful, hurtful language aimed at degrading others is contrary to our university values and our commitment to an environment of respect and dignity. Its appearance on any platform, including the personal platforms of anyone affiliated with UNCW, is absolutely reprehensible. However, no matter how upsetting and distasteful the comments may be, they are expressions of free speech and protected by the First Amendment. The rights of free expression must apply to the full spectrum of content, even speech that may be offensive to the members of our university community and the general public. That said, please know that the university’s constitutional obligations and support of free expression do not lessen our displeasure or disgust when those viewpoints offend or otherwise upset those who read these comments. We stand firmly against these expressions of hatred, and the university is reviewing all options in terms of addressing the matter.”
The university attempted to deny Adams tenure in 2006, but ended up getting sued for discriminating against Adams’ protected speech. They ultimately lost the lawsuit and gave Adams the promotion in question. The lawsuit cost UNCW hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.