Strengths, areas of growth identified in external review of 2019 UNC Charlotte shooting response

Though the campus-wide lockdown was appropriate, the external review indicates there were no articulated parameters for declaring the campus safe or ending the lockdown. The review also indicates that command and control of the response was transferred from UNC Charlotte Police and Public Safety to CMPD without advance coordination of certain decisions. As a result of the prolonged campus-wide lockdown and lack of unified command, the review indicates that inconsistent directions were provided to students and staff who were released as buildings were cleared, and coordination of student transport to the family reunification center and the dissemination of information was limited.