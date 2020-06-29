First Alert Forecast: stormy and seasonably hot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! As the final days of June come this week, expect a quintessential summery close with heat, humidity, showers and storms each day. A series of disturbances will roll through the Cape Fear Region keeping the chance for showers and storms in the forecast. Some storms could become strong or severe producing gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and localized flooding.
Rain and storm odds Tuesday through Wednesday will range from 40-50% and Friday through the weekend 30-40%. The upcoming holiday weekend doesn’t look like a washout but as every year there could a quick pop up storm that’ll briefly have you run inside before hot sunshine comes back out. Expect daily high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s and upper 80s and overnight lows in the 70s.
Across the Atlantic Basin, some Saharan dust still lingers over portions is the US so folks with respiratory issues or asthma should continue to limit their time outside. Also, east of the southern Windward Islands a tropical wave has a small window for development. Odds are near 10%. Strong upper-level winds are forecast to inhibit further development by mid-week.
Catch the seven-day numbers for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your view to Independence Day weekend with a location-specific ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.