First Alert Forecast: modest rain & storm chances as June comes to a close

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on a Monday! Weak high pressure will lose its grip as a series of systems and a stalling front will keep shower and storm chances modest through the first several days of July. Here’s what you can expect as you go about your week:
Seasonable and summery temperatures: mainly in the middle and upper 80s to around 90. Overnight lows and times of cooling showers and storms will drop temperatures to the 70s.
Intervals of heavy rain in storm clusters: a total washout is not expected, but intervals of heavy showers and storms could produce 1-2″+ rainfall amounts through late week.
Slightly lower rain odds and cooler temps by Independence Day: Opportunities for developing showers and storms remain, but you may find a slot to take part in any holiday festivities or fire up the grill.
Catch the seven-day numbers for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your view beyond the Fourth of July with a location-specific ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.
As far as Saharan dust, another big batch of dust arrives next week. Tropics are mainly calm, aside from a wave west of the Cape Verde Islands. As of now, development odds are low through, as the wave will encounter less favorable conditions to develop.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.