FBI warns public about potential antibody testing fraud schemes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning the public that scammers are marketing fraudulent and/or unapproved COVID-19 antibody tests, potentially providing false results.
Additionally, some fraudsters are requesting personal information, like dates of birth and Social Security numbers, and personal health information relating to Medicare or private health insurance.
The FBI warns the public not to release this information to anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals as it can be used in identity theft schemes.
Potential indicators of fraudulent activity include:
- Claims of FDA approval for antibody testing that cannot be verified
- Advertisements for antibody testing through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources
- Marketers offering “free” COVID-19 antibody tests or providing incentives for undergoing testing
- Individuals contacting you in person, by phone, or email to tell you the government or government officials require you to take a COVID-19 antibody test
- Practitioners offering to perform antibody tests for cash
The FBI recommends the following:
- Checking the FDA’s website for the list of approved antibody testing companies
- Consulting your primary care physician before using any at-home tests
- Using a known laboratory approved by your health insurance company
- Checking your medical bills for suspicious claims
- Following guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
If you believe you have been the victim of a COVID-19 fraud, immediately report it to National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or justice.gov/disastercomplaintform, or the FBI (ic3.gov, tips.fbi.gov, or 1-800-CALL-FBI).
