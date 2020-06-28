First Alert Forecast: stormy close to June

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! A series of disturbances will roll through the Cape Fear Region over the next few days keeping the chance for showers and storms in the forecast. Some storms could become strong or severe producing gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and localized flooding. Expect daily high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s, with some upper 80s and overnight lows in the 70s.
As far as Saharan dust, we continue to anticipate increased concentrations of these aerosols this weekend, so our normally epic sunrises and sunsets ought to be as good or better than usual. You also may perceive more daytime haze at times and, if you have a background respiratory issue, some extra symptoms. Another big batch of dust arrives next week.
Your extended forecast features more substantial daily odds for showers and storms amid seasonably warm and muggy air next week. Catch the seven-day numbers for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your view to Independence Day weekend with a location-specific ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.