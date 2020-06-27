WANTED: Wilmington Police look for two armed robbery suspects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are looking for two suspects wanted for armed robbery.
According to a post on Facebook, it happened just before 10 p.m. Friday.
Officers responded to the 900 block of S. 3rd Street in reference to an armed robbery of a person. The victim said two unidentified black males held a gun to his head, robbed him, and attempted to force him to take out money from an ATM. When they were unsuccessful in withdrawing money, they left.
The victim was not injured.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.