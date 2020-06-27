Group collects menstrual products for women who struggle to afford them amid pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During natural disasters and the coronavirus pandemic, it can be hard for people to manage personal hygiene, like menstrual cycles for women.
This weekend a group is gathering personal hygiene products for women.
“Periods Don’t Stop for Pandemics” is a donation drive going on around town to help provide for women that can’t afford feminine hygiene products. UNCW’s Hawks Harvest along with non-profit “I support the girls” have teamed up to help those in a time of uncertainty.
They say many low-income families struggle to afford menstruating products – even though they are essential to getting through the day.
The group says they want to continue bringing light and helping a situation that many don’t think about.
Marie Hammes // Volunteer
“We see a great need for those who were receiving services and shelter earlier and especially now it’s easy to not see,” said Marie Hammes, a volunteer. “Serving the community as best we can and not ignoring the members who are more on the margins and more vulnerable in our society.”
The group has five drive-thru donation locations as well as an online donation process. They are listed below.
- UNCW - Parking lot H - across from the water tower
- Lutheran Church of Reconciliation - 7500 Market St.
- YWCA - 2815 S. College Rd
- The Frank Harr Foundation - 1624 Princess St.
- Warner Temple AME Zion Church - 620 Nixon St.
To donate virtually, click HERE.
