Topsail Beach motel educates visitors on rip current risk

“Its pretty common for folks to get down to the ocean and think it’s nice and friendly, but you need to respect it and know what to look for. Most of the people I spoke to do not know what a rip current looks like, that’s why we make every effort to show them when they check in now,” said Hodge. “Even if its just tips and suggestions we can get out to people to keep them safe; it’s well worth the minimal effort to educate people.”