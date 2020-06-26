New Hanover implements face-covering policy for county property

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - To align with Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order, New Hanover County has implemented a face-covering policy for county employees and the public while on county property. This policy begins at 5 p.m. Friday.
All county employees who are within six feet of someone, either inside a county building or outside on county property, must wear a face-covering unless they qualify for an exemption outlined in the executive order.
In addition, citizens are requested to wear a face-covering while inside any county building or at any of the county’s outdoor facilities (like Airlie Gardens, the Arboretum, and county parks) when they are within six feet of others, except when strenuously exercising.
Disposable face masks will be available to citizens inside county buildings if needed, but customers will not be turned away or refused service if they do not wear a mask.
According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Public Health, face coverings – if worn consistently – are an additional public health measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It is still recommended that you stay at least six feet way from other people and frequently wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.
A cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer, but it may prevent the spread of the virus from the wearer to others, which is especially important if someone is infected but does not have symptoms.
Key protective measures the community should take include:
- Wear a face covering when out in public.
- Wait six feet apart from others and don’t gather in groups.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched (like your phone, tablet, countertops and daily work surfaces).
- Stay home if you are sick, and cover your coughs and sneezes.
