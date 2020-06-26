New Hanover County high schools will resume limited athletic activities on July 6

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools on Friday announced that the district will resume limited athletic activity for high school student-athletes on July 6.
Coaches and athletic trainers will follow the guidance provided by the NHCSAA when conducting workouts, school officials stated.
“Workouts will focus on fitness and conditioning as allowed by the NCHSAA guidance,” officials stated. “All sessions are optional for student-athletes,”
Health care precautions will include but are not limited to:
- Student-athlete education session
- Daily temperature checks
- Daily wellness checks
- Social distancing beyond the regular requirements
- Required use of face coverings by coaches
- Required use of face coverings by athletes when not engaged in activity
- Increased hand hygiene
- Specific entrance and exiting processes of fields and gymnasiums
Families should contact their school athletic director or visit their school’s website next week for information on sports that are planning workout sessions for the week of July 6.
