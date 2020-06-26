NCDOT to suspend most lane closures for upcoming Fourth of July holiday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The state will temporarily suspend most highway construction projects that cause lane closures to help reduce the anticipated influx of traffic over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The N.C. Department of Transportation will reopen closed lanes where possible on major routes from Thursday evening until the morning of July 7. This means, for instance, drivers in the Triangle, Triad and Charlotte regions will not encounter lane closures on major routes over the holiday.
Heavy traffic is expected next weekend, particularly on interstates and other four-lane, divided highways. Reopening lanes on projects can reduce traffic backups and delays.
Drivers should also be aware that the Fourth of July is a time for law enforcement to crack down on drunk driving. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will run its Operation Firecracker campaign from June 29 through July 5, geared toward catching people who are driving under the influence.
