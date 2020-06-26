Magistrate mentioned in racist rants by fired WPD officers hopes they ‘awaken to a more enlightened mindset’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A magistrate mentioned in a racially-charged conversation caught on a patrol car camera says he hopes three recently fired Wilmington police officers will “awaken to a more enlightened mindset that best serves the well-being of their families and all of us.”
Magistrate Maurice Daniel Sr. issued the statement three days after Officer James Gilmore, Cpl. Jesse Moore II, and Officer Kevin Piner were terminated by the Wilmington Police Department for racist comments caught on video.
During a conversation caught on a dashboard camera that had accidentally activated, Moore can be heard telling Piner about taking a suspect in front of Daniel. Moore said he was angered that Daniel had asked him if he considered pursing involuntary commitment papers against the suspect rather than arrest her due to her issues with substance abuse.
“God has a special place for people like that, I hope they burn in hell, man. Hate ‘em,” Moore said about Daniel, according to reports released by the WPD.
Later in the conversation, Piner tells Moore that he feels a civil war is coming and that he is “ready.”
Daniel’s full statement:
“We praise the Chief of the Wilmington Police Department and local officials for their timely and positive response to disheartening officer misconduct.
“We have compassionate and wise leadership to correct, restore and maintain confidence in the fairness of our judicial system.
“How do we come to know the true heart and mind of others? That’s very difficult to do. Most officers, judicial officials, and public servants are professional, reliable, and genuinely devoted to the peace, happiness and security of our communities and nation.
“We wish the dismissed officers all the best in life, and hope they awaken to a more enlightened mindset that best serves the well-being of their families and all of us.
“Please let me say, in the interest of healing and judicial harmony, We are Americans, and we are winners. We are winners because we are courageous and free people, constantly striving for self-reliance in an atmosphere of fairness. As parents, grandparents and servants of our community and nation, we turn greed, anger, foolishness, hatred and jealousy into positive prospects. We turn the vile into virtue.
“We will turn poison into good medicine, without fear, guilt or regret, but with Prayer, compassion and Gratitude for Life, liberty, joy, our beloved America and humanity.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.