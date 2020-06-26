Local volunteers needed for first phase III coronavirus vaccine trial in the US

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington medical practice has been selected by Trial Management Associates, LLC (TMA) to conduct the first COVID-19 vaccine Phase III trial in the United States.
According to a news release, following the success of the Phase II trial, TMA and Drs. Bart Williams and Will Jones of Wrightsville Family Practice are seeking healthy volunteers ages 18 and older from the Wilmington locality to participate in the trial.
The trial managers would especially like to recruit healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers who encounter lots of people daily or who have a heightened risk of exposure to the virus to participate in the trial.
“This vaccine trial is an extraordinary opportunity for our community, and we are excited to keep the momentum going by building on the success of the Phase II trial,” says Phil Dattilo, president of TMA.
According to principal investigator of the study Dr. Bart Williams, the Phase II trial of the vaccine created by Moderna Inc. showed the vaccine to be safe.
“We are excited to be a part of this Phase III trial of a vaccine that is the front-runner in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Williams. He added that this is the last step before FDA approval.
Due to confidentiality agreements, the trial managers cannot disclose the name of the vaccine company involved in the Phase III trial until the trial is underway.
The Phase III trial is expected to begin in mid-July.
Anyone in Wilmington, NC, and the surrounding communities interested in participating, please contact TMA at covidvaccine@trialmgt.com.
A second Phase II trial for a vaccine created by a different company is also seeking volunteers and is due to begin shortly in Wilmington. It is being coordinated by PMG Research.
