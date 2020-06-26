First Alert Forecast: hot times as we wrap up June amid a touch of desert dust

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternnon to you! The tropics are quiet! - always a nice thing to be able to say. And thank you, friends, for checking into your First Alert Forecast after a starkly cooler Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Showers targeted the area exceptionally well and held temperatures to the 70s and, at most, lower 80s.
Thursday will be remembered as an oh-so-brief heat reprieve as a toasty high pressure system rebuilds for Friday and the weekend. Expect daily high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s, with some upper 80s near the coast with generously long sunny spells and a very low, sometimes zero, coverage of showers and storms.
Your extended forecast features more substantial daily odds for showers and storms amid seasonably warm and muggy air next week. Catch the seven-day numbers for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your view to Independence Day weekend with a location-specific ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
Last thing: Saharan dust. We continue to anticipate increased concentrations of these aerosols this weekend, so our normally epic sunrises and sunsets ought to be as good or better than usual. You also may perceive more daytime haze at times and, if you have a background respiratory issue, some extra symptoms.
