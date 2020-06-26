Dr. Mandy Cohen: She is a mom, a wife and the face of North Carolina’s effort against COVID-19 (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“I want to give a shout out to my wonderful husband,” Dr. Cohen said. “This is what great relationships are, sometimes one is really busy and the other is able to step in. I used to be the food shopper and cook of the family. Haven’t done that since March. I appreciate he has taken that over. He has handled the kids’ school stuff. I think they are old enough to understand what is going on. They’re not teenagers, so they are not missing their friends with the same sort of intensity that I hear from my friends who have teenagers. So, they’ve really weathered this really well. I’m really lucky from that perspective that they have done well because if they weren’t doing well and I had to think about that every day at work, I think that would have been really hard.”