Cooper signs teacher pay, criminal justice reform bills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Gov. Roy Cooper signed one bill into law Friday that will give teachers a small bonus this year and another that gives judges more leeway to decide drug trafficking sentences.
Senate Bill 818 funds annual step increases for public school teachers and gives them each a $350 bonus.
The bill doesn't guarantee any increases for non-certified school workers, including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers.
Cooper also signed the First Step Act, one of two major criminal justice reforms lawmakers passed this session. The measure, House bill 511, relaxes mandatory minimums for some drug crimes.
