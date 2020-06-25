Woman attacked in street by 3 men after her car breaks down, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have charged three men who allegedly attacked a woman after her car broke down Wednesday evening.
According to a news release, the female victim was walking down Greenville Loop Road around 9:40 p.m. after having car trouble when she passed by a lot where three men began yelling and harassing her.
The men — identified as Tomas Yoc Cinto, 32, Joel Yoc Cinto, 25, and Jose Mendez, 36 — then ran into the roadway and began assaulting her, police say.
One of the men yelled at the other two to drag the victim into a nearby trailer.
As the men were dragging her, the victim began kicking and screaming until they finally let her go.
Police interviewed the victim at the hospital and she was able to identify all three men.
They were arrested and each charged with assault on a female, second-degree kidnapping, and felony conspiracy
Each were given $100,000 bonds.
