Wilmington Sharks announce cancellation of upcoming summer season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Sharks on Thursday announced the cancellation of its upcoming summer season.
The Sharks season was originally slated to begin on May 28 but was pushed back to July 1.
With Governor Cooper extending the state’s Safer At Home Phase 2 order for another three weeks, Sharks officials say it was no longer feasible to play this summer.
“The health and safety of the players, coaches, fans, employees, host families, and team partners ended up driving our decision. We pursued several options to get on the field this season, but in the past 24 hours, those options evaporated due to impacts from the Coronavirus,” said Carson Bowen, Sharks general manager.
Details regarding the 2021 season will be announced as they become available.
The Sharks were among six Coastal Plain League members in North Carolina to forego operations this summer due to the coronavirus restrictions.
