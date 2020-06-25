Wilmington-filmed ‘Words on Bathroom Walls’ will be released in August

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie that was filmed in Wilmington in 2018 will finally come to theaters.
Words on Bathroom Walls is a feature adaption of the book by the same name that tells the story of Adam, played by Charlie Plummer, as he navigates high school while living with paranoid schizophrenia.
The film, from LD Entertainment on Roadside Attractions, will be released in theaters August 7.
Walton Goggins, Andy Garcia and AnnaSophia Robb also star in the film.
Filming locations included Benny’s Big Time and College Diner, the latter is now closed.
It was one of the recipients of the North Carolina film grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce in 2018.
The production spent $9.3 million in the state while creating more than 650 jobs, making it eligible for $2.3 million from the state’s film and entertainment grant fund.
