Water outage, boil advisory scheduled for portion of Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A water outage and boil advisory is scheduled for approximately 60 homes in Pender County this week.
According to Pender County Utilities, water customers on U.S. Hwy 117 South in Rocky Point and all side roads and neighborhoods off Hwy. 117 S from Rocky Point Elem. Rd to Strawberry Lane are advised that water has been temporarily turned off to conduct a water main repair in the area starting at 8 a.m, Friday, June 26.
“We expect water to be off for nine hours while repairs are performed,” Pender County Utilities stated in a news release. “Approximately, 60+ homes are affected. These area included but not limited to East and West Strawberry Lanes, Fall Brook Lane and neighborhood, Lecy Padgett Road, Bridge side Road, Via Dolorosa, Rocky Point Training School Road, Rocky Point Elementary Road and all roads off of these streets.
“Water service will be returned upon completion of the work.”
A boil water advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 48 hours.
“Consumers in the area noted above are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water until this advisory is lifted,” the news release states. “Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.
“This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.”
