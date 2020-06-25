VIDEO: Driver hits trailer, flees scene in Wilmington

By WECT Staff | June 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 11:10 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who struck a trailer on a city street last week.

On Friday, June 19, the driver was traveling west on Castle Street when they collided with a trailer belonging to End of Days Distillery around 9 p.m. and then left the scene.

The suspect vehicle is a white four-door sedan with possible damage to its front end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

