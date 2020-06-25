Reward offered for arrest in Wilmington hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is offering a reward up to $500 for information leading to an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist seriously injured.
Around 5 p.m. on June 14, Richard Ryan was riding down Dawson Street against traffic when a medium-sized grey or silver SUV struck him at the intersection with Seventh Street.
The suspect stopped briefly to check on Ryan before leaving the scene. Ryan suffered significant, but non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.
Police say there were witnesses, but no one has come forward.
If anyone has information on the incident, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
