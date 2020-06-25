New medical tower to open at NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Monday, June 29, New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) will be able to treat patients at its new medical tower.
The new 108-bed tower, that cost $87 million to build, is on the 17th Street campus and will open to general medical patients.
“This is an exciting and proud time for our organization to be able to make this space available for our patients and community,” said Andre Boyd, NHRMC Chief Operating Officer.
The 5th floor, containing 36 beds, will be opened first. Additional floors and beds will open in phases based on need.
Originally, the new medical tower was intended for orthopedics; later, the plans shifted toward a heart and vascular center.
Under the current environment, NHRMC leadership decided a general medical facility would allow flexibility in patient care operations.
In the long-term, the focus of the new tower may change.
“Having the new tower open allows us to reposition our current care spaces throughout our campus to better accommodate patient needs,” said Boyd.
Patients and visitors can access maps of NHRMC and more by downloading the free NHRMC app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.