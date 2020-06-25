First Alert Forecast: summery with a side of Saharan dust

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast nods to a potential African dust infusion by this weekend - https://bit.ly/2NDaRiR - and is otherwise classically summery across the Cape Fear Region for the final days of June and the first of July...
Thursday evening forecast details: After an afternoon of sub 90-degree temperatures, expect temperatures to ease back in the muggy 70s amid intervals of clouds, scattered showers and isolated storms.
Storm chances Friday and beyond: No day has a zero chance in a humid environment, but a heat ridge will likely be in place to squash chances lower some days relative to others. Odds: 20 to 30% Friday, 10 to 20% for the weekend days, 30 to 40% Monday, and 40 to 50% Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures: Seasonable 70s will suffice for baseline lows; a lucky few may occasionally manage to muster upper 60s. Daily highs will regularly ping the deep 80s and lower 90s. Some middle 90s may even briefly mix in on the mainland during the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday.
Tropics: New tropical storm and hurricane development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin – including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea – in large part because of the exceptionally dry and dusty air throughout the tropical latitudes. Edoaurd is the next name on the list.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here! Edoaurd is the next name on the list.
