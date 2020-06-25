Brunswick County teen receives honor from former President George W. Bush

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Luke Boldt of Brunswick County is very active with The First Tee of Coastal Carolinas and recently was one of seven high school graduates to be part of the inaugural class of The First Tee College Scholarship Program.
Former President George W. Bush, Honorary Chair of First Tee, surprised Luke and the other winners with a video message live on the Golf Channel.
“Your hard work has paid off,” said President George W. Bush, in the Golf Channel news release. “The coming years will bring new learning, new friendships, new challenges and new opportunities. Remembering the values you have learned through The First Tee will help you for the years to come.”
“Just think, the president is telling me that I won this,” said Boldt. “It can’t get a whole lot better for sure.”
Over the years, Luke has taken full advantage of The First Tee.
In 2019, he played in The PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach with this twin brother, Jack. In the fall, Luke will be attending East Carolina University and plans to continue working with The First Tee.
“When I get to college, I’ll be volunteering with the local First Tee up there,” said Boldt. “Once I get off working as a normal human being, maybe go back and Coach. Be a coach at The First Tee or something.”
At East Carolina Luke plans to major in Public Health and hopes someday to be a surgeon.
