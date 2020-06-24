3 women charged with impeding traffic during morning protest on I-40

RALEIGH, N.C. — Three women face charges of reckless driving and impeding traffic by slow speed for their role in a slowdown protest on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning.
Hundreds of cars slowed to 10 mph in the westbound lanes of I-40 just before 9 a.m., creating a backup that stretched for up to 10 miles through Raleigh.
The protest, organized on social media, was the latest in response to nationwide acts of racism and the death of George Floyd.
Kristina Breneman, of Raleigh, Taari Felice Coleman, of Raleigh, and Rachel Catherine Jones, of Carrboro, were arrested.
The slowdown started at 8:46 a.m.
