Police charge man after fight involving knife in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police say a man has been charged with assault after chasing down another man while armed with a knife late Tuesday night.
According to a news release, the police department’s Downtown Task Force responded to the area of Front and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a fight involving a knife.
Police say Benjamin Comeford, 26, chased down a 20-year-old man while he was armed with the knife. No injuries were reported and no other details about the alleged fight were provided.
Comeford was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resist/delay/obstruct public officers, felony possession of cocaine, and a parole violation.
He was given a $3,000 bond.
Comeford has prior convictions in New Hanover County of larceny, assault, and various drug offenses dating back to 2009.
