Man arrested in fatal shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in a fatal shooting in Chadbourn has turned himself into police Tuesday night.
According to Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey, Christopher Cromartie has been charged with murder in the shooting of Arron Williams.
Williams was shot and killed in the 600 block of South Wilkes Street around 1 a.m. Monday morning. Chief Spivey said some type of altercation took place between the two before the shooting.
In an unrelated case, Chadbourn officers executed a search warrant at the home of Christopher Cromartie’s brother, Axzavier Cromartie, at 810 S. Wilkes St. Tuesday night.
Axzavier Cromartie was arrested on outstanding warrants for probation and parole violations, as well as narcotics charges and being in possession of a stolen firearm. Axzavier absconded on his parole around two years ago, Spivey said.
