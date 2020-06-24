Governor Cooper to provide update on COVID-19 response today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper plans to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday afternoon.
The discussion is expected to include a decision about whether North Carolina will move into Phase 3 of its reopening process, which would allow more locations to open with proper social distancing. Governor Cooper indicated last week that the decision about the next phase transition would be based on science and advice from health experts.
The numbers aren’t moving in a positive direction at this point. Tuesday, the state recorded its highest number of hospitalizations at 915. There have been more than 54,000 reported cases across the state.
Governor Cooper’s news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. You will be able to view that on WECT.com and the WECT Facebook page. You can also enable push alerts on your WECT news mobile app to be alerted as to when the news conference begins.
