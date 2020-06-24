First Alert Forecast: stormy short term, hazy and hot weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Daytime heating and an upper-level impulse will impress a pop-up storm chance on the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Odds: 30%. Keep an eye out for scattered drenching downpours, outbursts of lightning, even localized gusty winds and hail in the afternoon and evening. Cooling and drenching storm cells aside, though, you may expect seasonable heat and humidity to continue.
A stalled front will keep the odds for showers and storms through the end of the week. Odds: 30-40%. Many will dodge the activity but if encountered could be caught under a summery downpour with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Stay alert! The risk for severe weather is low but not zero.
For the final weekend in June, expect hot sunshine and hazy skies from time to time. Afternoon temperatures will soar back to the 90s with heat index values bumping up to the triple digits. Take it easy doing outdoor activities and also give some TLC to your pets! Rain and storm chances: 10-20%.
You may have heard that a packet of dry, dusty Saharan air may be swirling its way over the Carolinas over the weekend into next week. History shows these dust infusions can diminish air quality but increase the vibrance of sunrises and sunsets. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here, or push the outlook to a full ten days to whatever spot you wish with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.